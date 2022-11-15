‘Joyland’: PM Shehbaz Sharif sets up review committee amid ban uproar

Salman Sufi announced on Monday, November 14, 2022, via Twitter, that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the ban on the movie Joyland and its ban.

The head of PM’s Strategic Reforms, Sufi, shared that the premier “constituted a high-level committee to assess” the “complaints as well as merits to decide on its release in Pakistan.”

Sufi also thanked Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for her efforts.

Expressing his personal reviews on the ban, Sufi had previously tweeted that he was not in favour of the ban on films. “I personally do not believe in banning films that highlight issues faced by marginalized segments of our society. People should be trusted to watch & make their own mind.”



Joyland, directed by Saim Sadiq, helmed by ALL CAPS and Sarmad Khoosat Films was originally set to release on November 18th, 2022, until Pakistan Censorship Board cancelled the release of Cannes Award Winner.

The movie has received worldwide recognition and accolades after it won the feminist-themed award at the prestigious the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, which portrays the struggles of transgender persons, was to be Pakistan’s first official entry for the Oscars. However, for it to be eligible, it had to be released in the country a week before November 30, 2022.

According to Sadiq, the film was initially approved by all three censor boards in Pakistan back in August 2022.

Following the news of the ban, there was an uproar on social media protesting the ban on the movie. Notable names in the industry from Pakistan raised their voices which included Sarwat Gillani, Osman Khalid Butt, Adnan Malik, Sanam Saeed. Alexandra Daddario also expressed her support for the film.

Author Fatima Bhutto and Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousufzai also spoke out against the ban.

“Any country should be proud to have a film like Joyland, winning awards all over the world, and equally proud to stand up to narrow minded bigots who only damage Pakistan’s reputation,” tweeted out Fatima Bhutto on Sunday.