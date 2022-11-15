 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

'Joyland' can still qualify for the Academy despite Pakistan's ban

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Joyland can still qualify for the Academy despite Pakistans ban
'Joyland' can still qualify for the Academy despite Pakistan's ban

Joyland can still go-head in the Academy Awards race, despite the ban in Pakistan, as per Variety.

The awards strategists working on the Saim Sadiq-directed film are looking to release the film in France by Nov. 30, to complete the required seven-day theatrical run to qualify in the Academy international feature film category.

The official Oscar rules read: In order for films to more easily meet theatrical exhibition requirements, the Academy will allow films to qualify outside the country of origin, provided the film is theatrically exhibited outside of the U.S. and its territories for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theater for paid admission. The International Feature Film Executive Committee will evaluate all matters of rules and eligibility.

Also, Pakistan cannot retroactively select another film as its entrant.

Filmmaker Saim Sadiq shared his statement on Instagram calling the Pakistan government’s U-turn “absolutely unconstitutional and illegal.”

Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Joyland, where it won two awards, including Queer Palm and the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize.



More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out
King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'

King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'
King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert

King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert
Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans

Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans
Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son

Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son
Meghan Markle is on a 'mission to take down Royal Family’

Meghan Markle is on a 'mission to take down Royal Family’

Prince William roots for team England ahead of FIFA WC: ‘The country is behind you’

Prince William roots for team England ahead of FIFA WC: ‘The country is behind you’
Dave Chappelle changed his SNL monologue at the last minute

Dave Chappelle changed his SNL monologue at the last minute
‘The Crown’ star Dominic West says Queen Camilla is ‘good on jokes’

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West says Queen Camilla is ‘good on jokes’
Charles snubbing Harry, Meghan from coronation could play into couple’s hands

Charles snubbing Harry, Meghan from coronation could play into couple’s hands
Eminem’s daughter details intrusive filming during dad’s Hall of Fame speech

Eminem’s daughter details intrusive filming during dad’s Hall of Fame speech