'Joyland' can still qualify for the Academy despite Pakistan's ban

Joyland can still go-head in the Academy Awards race, despite the ban in Pakistan, as per Variety.

The awards strategists working on the Saim Sadiq-directed film are looking to release the film in France by Nov. 30, to complete the required seven-day theatrical run to qualify in the Academy international feature film category.

The official Oscar rules read: In order for films to more easily meet theatrical exhibition requirements, the Academy will allow films to qualify outside the country of origin, provided the film is theatrically exhibited outside of the U.S. and its territories for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theater for paid admission. The International Feature Film Executive Committee will evaluate all matters of rules and eligibility.

Also, Pakistan cannot retroactively select another film as its entrant.

Filmmaker Saim Sadiq shared his statement on Instagram calling the Pakistan government’s U-turn “absolutely unconstitutional and illegal.”

Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Joyland, where it won two awards, including Queer Palm and the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize.







