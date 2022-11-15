 
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz want to ‘adopt kids’: ‘We want big family’

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and his ladylove Nicola Peltz want to adopt kids as the couple wants a “really big family.”

The Transformers actor opened up about her husband’s wish of becoming a “young dad” to a “bunch of kids" in a latest interview.

"That is really sweet," the billionaire heiress told Entertainment Tonight. "We really do want a big family.”

“We want to have some of our own kids and then we really want to adopt kids too,” the daughter-in-law of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham revealed.

Nicola went on to add that Brooklyn’s desire to be a dad to a lot of children was inspired by her big family.

"I have seven siblings, so I think he loves being with my family and just being around so many boys," Nicola told the outlet.

"I think he has, like, built-in boy best friends now, so I think he really loves that,” she added.

She further gushed over her man and their seven-month-long marriage, saying, "Brooklyn’s truly like my best friend."

"We’ve been together three years and I feel like I’m living with my best friend and also the love of my life, so it’s been nice.” She noted. "You have to marry your best friend."

Previously, Brooklyn opened up about his desire to become a young dad like his father as he said, "I could have had kids yesterday.”

“Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around," he spilled to People Magazine.


