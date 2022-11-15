Alia Bhatt gives a sneak peek of what it’s like to be a newbie ‘mama’: Photo

Alia Bhatt has recently shared first glimpse of herself with her fans after she welcomed her newborn child with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6.



On Tuesday, the new mommy in B-town took to Instagram and posted a blurry photo of herself, holding an orange mug which had “Mama” inscribed on it.

Captioning the post, the Brahmastra actress wrote, “It’s me” followed by a yellow heart-shaped emoticon.

In few hours, the Gully Boy star’s post garnered over one million likes as well as her friends from the fraternity and fans showered a lot of love in the comment section.



Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, Manish Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar and many others reacted to the post and dropped heart-shaped as well as smile emojis on the post.

Her fans, on the other hand, expressed their desire to see the baby girl as one said, “Please a photo of Ranbir and the baby, even from behind.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in two upcoming Bollywood movies including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara.

Moreover, Alia will also appear in Hollywood project titled Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.