King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert

King Charles III appears to be ‘much more accessible’ than his late mother Queen Elizabeth, a body language expert has said while discussing his first major royal engagement as monarch on Remembrance Sunday.



This Remembrance Sunday marked Charles’ first as the monarch since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September this year, and body language expert Darren Stanton analysed his mannerisms and actions during the sombre event.

As per The Cheat Sheet, Stanton said: “It’s interesting to see the dynamics on display seeing as this is the first Remembrance Day in recent memory without the Queen… King Charles seems to be different now he has his Royal responsibilities as king and I think he has embraced the situation well since it is only a matter of months since he lost his mother.”

Stanton then went on to highlight how King Charles could turn out to be a much different monarch than the late Queen, saying: “At times he was demonstrating real, genuine sadness, sorrow and upset shown via his facial expressions as his eyebrows were together and his facial muscles were down which tells me as a communications expert that his true emotion internally was one of sadness.”

“As he stood there quietly it was a moment of contemplation not just for the loss of the fallen soldiers, but perhaps he was also reflecting on the loss of his mother and thinking about her as he waited to lay the wreath,” Stanton added.

“By showing this very visible emotion and from the way he has interacted with the crowds at other occasions during his reign so far, it seems as though King Charles could be a very different monarch from the late Queen.”

“That is not to say that the Queen was not sympathetic, however, it feels as though Charles is much more accessible in ways the Queen wasn’t,” Stanton concluded.