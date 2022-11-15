 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

file footage

King Charles III appears to be ‘much more accessible’ than his late mother Queen Elizabeth, a body language expert has said while discussing his first major royal engagement as monarch on Remembrance Sunday.

This Remembrance Sunday marked Charles’ first as the monarch since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September this year, and body language expert Darren Stanton analysed his mannerisms and actions during the sombre event.

As per The Cheat Sheet, Stanton said: “It’s interesting to see the dynamics on display seeing as this is the first Remembrance Day in recent memory without the Queen… King Charles seems to be different now he has his Royal responsibilities as king and I think he has embraced the situation well since it is only a matter of months since he lost his mother.”

Stanton then went on to highlight how King Charles could turn out to be a much different monarch than the late Queen, saying: “At times he was demonstrating real, genuine sadness, sorrow and upset shown via his facial expressions as his eyebrows were together and his facial muscles were down which tells me as a communications expert that his true emotion internally was one of sadness.”

“As he stood there quietly it was a moment of contemplation not just for the loss of the fallen soldiers, but perhaps he was also reflecting on the loss of his mother and thinking about her as he waited to lay the wreath,” Stanton added.

“By showing this very visible emotion and from the way he has interacted with the crowds at other occasions during his reign so far, it seems as though King Charles could be a very different monarch from the late Queen.”

“That is not to say that the Queen was not sympathetic, however, it feels as though Charles is much more accessible in ways the Queen wasn’t,” Stanton concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out
King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'

King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'
Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans

Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans
Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son

Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son
Meghan Markle is on a 'mission to take down Royal Family’

Meghan Markle is on a 'mission to take down Royal Family’

Prince William roots for team England ahead of FIFA WC: ‘The country is behind you’

Prince William roots for team England ahead of FIFA WC: ‘The country is behind you’
Dave Chappelle changed his SNL monologue at the last minute

Dave Chappelle changed his SNL monologue at the last minute
‘The Crown’ star Dominic West says Queen Camilla is ‘good on jokes’

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West says Queen Camilla is ‘good on jokes’
Charles snubbing Harry, Meghan from coronation could play into couple’s hands

Charles snubbing Harry, Meghan from coronation could play into couple’s hands
Eminem’s daughter details intrusive filming during dad’s Hall of Fame speech

Eminem’s daughter details intrusive filming during dad’s Hall of Fame speech
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz want to ‘adopt kids’: ‘We want big family’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz want to ‘adopt kids’: ‘We want big family’