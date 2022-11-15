Amitabh Bachchan shares he married Jaya Bachchan because of her long hair

Amitabh Bachchan shared his liking of his wife Jaya Bachchan's hair in an episode of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and said that he married her because of her long hair, as reported by Hindustan Times.

In a promo shared of an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh is seen praising a contestant's long hair. While praising her, he also shared that the reason he married Jaya was her long hair.

Amitabh said, "Humne apni patni se byaah ek iss wajah se kiya tha kyuki unke baal kaafi lambi the (I married her because she had very long hair)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai. Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.