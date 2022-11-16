 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

LHC to hear plea seeking to appoint senior most officer as army chief

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

The LHC building in Lahore. Geo News/File
The LHC building in Lahore. Geo News/File

  • The LHC to hear plea seeking to appoint army chief on seniority basis. 
  • Court will hear the plea on November 16. 
  • General Bajwa is set to retire on November 28. 

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan will hear a plea calling for the upcoming army chief to be appointed on the basis of seniority.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the case on November 16. The petition submitted by Advocate Najma Ahmed prayed that the court direct the respondents to appoint the seniormost person as the next army chief.

The outgoing army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will retire on November 28 after spending six years in the position.

The LHC's registrar first objected to the petition on the grounds that the petitioner was not an aggrieved party however, accepted it as maintainable and set it for a hearing as an objection.

The federal government, central law secretary of Islamabad, provincial secretary establishment of Lahore, provincial secretary law of Lahore, and senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner argued that the appointment procedure for the most critical post in the country was “unlawful and unconstitutional”. The plea also stated that judges are appointed on the basis of their seniority but this principle of seniority is set aside while appointing an army chief.

All three-star generals can become army chief: Asif

Addressing a press conference last month, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that anyone from among the five nominated names could be appointed as the next chief of army staff.

The defence minister said that in the past, names other than the five suggested have also been chosen for the military chief’s position.

Replying to a query regarding the appointment of the army chief on the basis of seniority, the defence minister said: “All three-star generals are eligible for this.”

More From Pakistan:

Sanaullah once again questions number of bullets that hit Imran Khan

Sanaullah once again questions number of bullets that hit Imran Khan
Punjab appoints CCPO Lahore as JIT head for probing attack on Imran Khan

Punjab appoints CCPO Lahore as JIT head for probing attack on Imran Khan
In farewell visit to PMA, Gen Bajwa advises cadets to seek professional excellence

In farewell visit to PMA, Gen Bajwa advises cadets to seek professional excellence
Toshakhana exposé: Dubai-based businessman reveals Farah Gogi traded Imran Khan's costly gifts

Toshakhana exposé: Dubai-based businessman reveals Farah Gogi traded Imran Khan's costly gifts
Imran Khan's politics revolves around an ‘appointment’: FM Bilawal

Imran Khan's politics revolves around an ‘appointment’: FM Bilawal
Girls return to Diamir school burnt by miscreants

Girls return to Diamir school burnt by miscreants
FIA summons Murad Saeed, Faisal Vawda in Arshad Sharif case

FIA summons Murad Saeed, Faisal Vawda in Arshad Sharif case
PMC to give grace marks to MDCAT candidates

PMC to give grace marks to MDCAT candidates
8 million people in need of medical assistance after calamitous floods: UN agency

8 million people in need of medical assistance after calamitous floods: UN agency
Supreme Court serves notice to Imran Khan in ECP contempt case

Supreme Court serves notice to Imran Khan in ECP contempt case
ECP reserves decision in Karachi LG polls postponement case

ECP reserves decision in Karachi LG polls postponement case
PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19

PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19