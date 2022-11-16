 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Jameela Jamil tells Meghan Markle 'misogynists' are 'afraid of you'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Jameela Jamil is praising Meghan Markle for withstanding immense hatred around the globe.

Speaking on the latest episode of Meghan's podcast Archetypes, the Good Place star lauded the Duchess of Sussex for putting up with haters.

"It's just it's an unfathomable amount of s— that you take, Meghan. I can't believe it," she said. "And I fought back on your behalf of years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you."

She continued, "I'm so sorry you've had to withstand it. It has highlighted for us the intense and unkindness and, and bigotry and misogyny of our media. And I, I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back."

"Well, thank you for fighting back," Meghan replied.

