 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' J-hope to perform at 2022 MAMA Awards: Report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

BTS J-hope to perform at 2022 MAMA Awards: Report
BTS' J-hope to perform at 2022 MAMA Awards: Report

BTS’s J-hope is all set to dazzle the audience with his first-time solo stage performance at Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021.

On November 16, Soompi reported that the show's chief producer confirmed in a press conference that BTS star J-hope would be holding a solo stage performance at the upcoming MAMA awards. 

Yoon Shin Hybe said that "Being the first BTS member to release a solo album, [J-Hope] received high praise in Korea and abroad as he expressed honest personal stories and new growth. J-Hope’s solo stage will be revealed on the broadcast for the first time at the MAMA Awards."

"BTS’s MAMA performances have always been legendary, and we have heard that J-Hope is practicing hard to once again create a performance that goes down in MAMA history.” the chief producer continued.

The upcoming awards ceremony will be held in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 20.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math
Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role

Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role
Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event

Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event

Meghan Markle spills famous woman told her to never stay silent after marrying Harry

Meghan Markle spills famous woman told her to never stay silent after marrying Harry
Meghan Markle says critics want 'women with big opinions feeling small'

Meghan Markle says critics want 'women with big opinions feeling small'
Paris Hilton struggling to conceive child with hubby Carter Reum: ‘Breaks my heart’

Paris Hilton struggling to conceive child with hubby Carter Reum: ‘Breaks my heart’
Denise Richards is still 'shaken up and terrified' from road rage incident

Denise Richards is still 'shaken up and terrified' from road rage incident
Jojo Siwa takes thinly veiled jibe at Candace Cameron Bure's new TV show

Jojo Siwa takes thinly veiled jibe at Candace Cameron Bure's new TV show
Geogrina Rodriguez kids asked 'where is the other baby' after son death: Cristiano

Geogrina Rodriguez kids asked 'where is the other baby' after son death: Cristiano