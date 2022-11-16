 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Jojo Siwa takes thinly veiled jibe at Candace Cameron Bure's new TV show

YouTube sensation Jojo Siwa has just overtaken social media with her brand-new swipe against Candace Cameron Bure for her take on ‘traditional families’ and the stories she wishes to tell on cable TV.

For those unversed, this is the duo’s second altercation, just two months after a public disagreement over Bure’s alleged ‘attitude’.

She took her feelings to Instagram again and accused the actor of ‘excluding’ an entire group of people, and family dynamics from her upcoming Christmas show.

The accusation on social media reads, “Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie” like this with intention of excluding a great number of the population, “but then also talk about it in the press.”

“This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” she later added before concluding her rant. 

