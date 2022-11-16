Denise Richards is still 'shaken up and terrified' from road rage incident

 
entertainment
Denise Richards is extremely disturbed after her car was shot at during a road rage accident in Los Angeles, with PEOPLE confirming she was 'shaken up and terrified.'

The Wild Things actor and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were going to Popsicle Studio in LA in their vehicle, where the 51-year-old actress had a shoot for the next project when the incident happened.

"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper, and she went and filmed the whole day," a source on the set tells PEOPLE. "She didn't want to not show up to work."

According to the source, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actor was in the passenger seat while Phypers, was driving the Ford F-150 Shelby pick-up truck.

The source further added, "[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed" the source says. "The guy was obviously pissed behind him."

"The van was on his tail, pushing him almost... they couldn't figure it out," the source continues, adding that Richards and Phypers were both "frantic" over the situation.

Eventually, the van pulled up to their left, and Phypers rolled down his window to confront the driver. During their exchange, the source says the man "went off of them" and claimed Phypers cut him off,

Though Phypers apologized, the man continued to yell at them, so Phypers drove off, according to the source. It wasn't until the couple got to set that they realized the man had shot the back of their truck. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident."

"The production company made her feel safe, but they didn't file a police report," the source adds. "They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."

