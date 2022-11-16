 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

North West channels mom Kim Kardashian with her beauty regime: WATCH

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is a star in the making and she seems to know it
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is a star in the making and she seems to know it

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is a star in the making and she seems to know it if the nine-year-old’s beauty regime is anything to go by!

The eldest child of Kim and her estranged ex-husband Kanye West, North is an avid TikTok user despite her dad’s disapproval, and recently took to the video sharing app to share her ‘morning routine’, that included an intensive skincare regimen, with her millions of followers.

North, on November 12, shared a video on the TikTok account that she shares with mom Kim, in which she revealed a step-by-step guide to ‘getting ready with her’.

The 45-second sped-up video shows North starting her day by brushing her teeth, which is then followed by treating her skin to some SKKN products, from her mother Kim’s skincare line, worth about $575!

North is now a certified TikTok star for fans of the Kardashians, boasting more than 9.4 million followers on the app; recently, she also revealed her favourite film to watch is the R-rated horror flick The Conjuring 3. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event
North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention

North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention
King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert

King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert
King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?
Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance
Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math
Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role

Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role
King Charles still loves Prince Harry, wants Duke to return to royal family?

King Charles still loves Prince Harry, wants Duke to return to royal family?
Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'