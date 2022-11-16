North West channels mom Kim Kardashian with her beauty regime: WATCH

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is a star in the making and she seems to know it

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is a star in the making and she seems to know it if the nine-year-old’s beauty regime is anything to go by!

The eldest child of Kim and her estranged ex-husband Kanye West, North is an avid TikTok user despite her dad’s disapproval, and recently took to the video sharing app to share her ‘morning routine’, that included an intensive skincare regimen, with her millions of followers.

North, on November 12, shared a video on the TikTok account that she shares with mom Kim, in which she revealed a step-by-step guide to ‘getting ready with her’.

The 45-second sped-up video shows North starting her day by brushing her teeth, which is then followed by treating her skin to some SKKN products, from her mother Kim’s skincare line, worth about $575!



North is now a certified TikTok star for fans of the Kardashians, boasting more than 9.4 million followers on the app; recently, she also revealed her favourite film to watch is the R-rated horror flick The Conjuring 3.