Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event

Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at an MTV event

Israeli top singer Nora Kirel is taking a stand against Kanye West for his anti-semitism remarks, by arriving at the Europen MTV awards 2022 in an outfit covered with Ye's face.

According to Variety, the sensationalist singer said, “I had this idea that came to my head: after all the anti-Semitic things that Kanye said about Jewish people — and I’m Jewish — I knew I had to have something that will be powerful on the red carpet,” Kirel tells Variety. “I really wanted it to be a message and not just a regular outfit. And it takes some nerves, but I think the message was received.”

Kirel shared her stylist, Itai Bezaleli's reaction to the outfit, “He was like, ‘OK, crazy woman,'” says Kirel with a laugh, adding that Taylor Swift also “liked the outfit.”

The 21-year-old further added, “After the Holocaust and all that history, it was very important to me to make a statement [there] and to bring my culture and represent Israel.”

Is that statement a big **** you to Ye? “Um, I can say that, yeah,” adds Kirel, who is signed to Atlantic Records and released her debut single, “Please Don’t Suck,” in July 2021. “I mean, he said some bad stuff, and as a woman, as a young artist, and as a Jew, I just had to react.”