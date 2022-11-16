Queen Elizabeth reaction to Kate Middleton’s fourth pregnancy disclosed

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is reportedly expecting her fourth baby with husband Prince William.



According to a report by the Star Magazine, Prince William and Kate had informed Queen Elizabeth about the exciting news before she died on September 8, at Balmoral Castle.

The Queen was the first the royal couple told about pregnancy with their baby number four.

The insider told the publication, "There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They'd literally just found out. She was so happy for them."

"They knew how much the queen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She doted on them, especially the little ones," the report further claims as per IBT.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have so far remained mum on the claims they are expecting their baby number four.