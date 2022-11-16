 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth reaction to Kate Middleton’s fourth pregnancy disclosed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth reaction to Kate Middleton’s fourth pregnancy disclosed

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is reportedly expecting her fourth baby with husband Prince William.

According to a report by the Star Magazine, Prince William and Kate had informed Queen Elizabeth about the exciting news before she died on September 8, at Balmoral Castle.

The Queen was the first the royal couple told about pregnancy with their baby number four.

The insider told the publication, "There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They'd literally just found out. She was so happy for them."

"They knew how much the queen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She doted on them, especially the little ones," the report further claims as per IBT.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have so far remained mum on the claims they are expecting their baby number four.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event
North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention

North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention
King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert

King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert
King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?
Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance
Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math
Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role

Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role
Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'