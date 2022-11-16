 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton could be having troubles amid her new role as Princess of Wales as her trusted aide recently stepped back from her role.

Kate and Prince William have established a close-knit team of aides who assist them not only with schedules but also advised the couple.

However, Hannah Cockburn-Logie, who is usually referred to as ‘right-hand woman’ to the Duchess of Wales, has recently left her role.

As reported by Hello!, the paperwork confirms the termination of the director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales on October 31, 2022.

She was appointed in July 2020.

The Royal Foundation’s official website read the charity “mobilises leaders, businesses and people" to tackle "society's greatest challenges".

Meanwhile, other than Hannah, royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion is also another key member of Kate’s A-team.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math
Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event

Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event

Meghan Markle spills famous woman told her to never stay silent after marrying Harry

Meghan Markle spills famous woman told her to never stay silent after marrying Harry
Meghan Markle says critics want 'women with big opinions feeling small'

Meghan Markle says critics want 'women with big opinions feeling small'
Paris Hilton struggling to conceive child with hubby Carter Reum: ‘Breaks my heart’

Paris Hilton struggling to conceive child with hubby Carter Reum: ‘Breaks my heart’
Denise Richards is still 'shaken up and terrified' from road rage incident

Denise Richards is still 'shaken up and terrified' from road rage incident
Jojo Siwa takes thinly veiled jibe at Candace Cameron Bure's new TV show

Jojo Siwa takes thinly veiled jibe at Candace Cameron Bure's new TV show
Geogrina Rodriguez kids asked 'where is the other baby' after son death: Cristiano

Geogrina Rodriguez kids asked 'where is the other baby' after son death: Cristiano