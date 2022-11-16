 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

File Footage

Victoria Beckham teased her son Romeo Beckham as she shared a glimpse of a sweet interaction between him and Harper Seven Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer dropped a video on her story which shows her 11-year-old daughter asking her big brother to help her with math homework.

“Are you helping her with math homework?” Victoria says in the reel as she records the brother-sister interchange.

“How’s it going?” Posh Spice pokes fun at Romeo with another question after he replies positively to which he responds, “It’s really easy.”

Later in the video, Victoria can be heard laughing in the background after Romeo solves the math problem Harper needed help with.

“Are you sure you should be asking your big brother to help with math?!?” Victoria captioned the video as she playfully makes fun of her 20-year-old son.

