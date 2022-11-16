King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

FileFootage

Princess Diana’s former aide Patrick Jepson called out King Charles’ former courtiers for making the princess’ life hell.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Patrick said Charles’ staff didn’t gossip about the princess but ran a “systematic campaign” against her that she was mentally ill.

He said: “This is not just some casual gossip, it was a systematic campaign. Okay, it was a long time ago, but … the man they were supporting is now our king and these things should not be buried, they should not be conveniently pushed to one side.”

Patrick also added that Charles’ link with Camilla Parker Bowles was an open secret.

“They happened, in theory, they could happen again, and certainly they shouldn’t pass without censure,” he added.

He also told the publication that his perception of Diana’s death in a car crash as “a bit crazy”, makes him “frustrated”.

“That has become the official line. If you ask people close to the current royal establishment — if you dare bring up the subject of Princess Diana, which very few people would — then I think that is the answer you would get; that it was a tragic story and that she was essentially troubled mentally, and the implication being that she was not entirely up the job, which essentially then she failed at,” he added.