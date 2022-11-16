King Charles waiting on Prince Harry to ‘beg for forgiveness’

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly fearful of the worst with Prince Harry’s memoir ‘incoming’.



These admissions have been brought to light by investigative journalist Tom Bower, in his interview with MailOnline.

He began by admitting, “Clearly there was no reconciliation during the Queen's funeral and Charles fears the worst from the Netflix series and Harry's memoir. Harry is firmly excluded – until he decides to come back to Britain and ask for forgiveness'.”

This has come shortly after news of King Charles’ decision to remove Prince Andrew and Prince Harry from their position as Counsellors of State for Parliament.

Especially in light of how royal commentator Angela Levin previously warned the outlet, “it is a slight to Harry and Andrew - but there's a good reason and it's necessary.”