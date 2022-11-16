 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

file footage

Queen Camilla was allegedly full of ‘anxiety’ at her first major royal event since becoming Consort as King Charles’ wife, as per a body language expert.

The King and Queen Consort, over the weekend, led their first Remembrance service since the death of Queen Elizabeth, and expert Judi James analysed their mannerisms to conclude that while the monarch appeared ‘lost’, Camilla, who watched from a balcony, also appeared ‘anxious’.

Talking to Mirror UK, James said: “Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety.”

She went on to explain: “There were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her.” 

More From Entertainment:

North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention

North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention
King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert

King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert
King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?
Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance
Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math
Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role

Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role
Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'
Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event

Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event