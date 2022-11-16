 
King Charles reportedly has a ‘hot and cold’ relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William, because of money struggles.

Finding Freedom co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand made these revelations.

They started by recalling the ‘nightmarish’ experience of getting Prince Harry and Prince William’s schedule aligned for the family picture.

King Charles ‘hot and cold’ with Prince Harry over money’?

The picture in question is from before Archie and Lilibet’s birth and features King Charles with Camilla, the heir and spare’s wives as well as grandkids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Recalling the moment, the duo explained, “The brothers sometimes had to vie for additional funds for projects from their father.”

They ‘actually genuinely’ had to “debate who gets what amount from their father to fund their projects.”

“While Charles may be a father to Harry, he's also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons,” they also added.

These claims have been made in Finding Freedom, and according to The Mirror, “No matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

“Palace aides recently told me about the ‘genuine fear’ amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, [the book's] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.”

