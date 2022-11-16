King Charles III threw THIS key question at Prince Andrew

 
King Charles III reportedly had a heated conversation with Prince Andrew during their meeting before Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

It was recently reported that the monarch had left his younger brother in tears after he dashed his hopes of a royal return.

Experts and royal commentators wondered about the conversation that took place between the two brothers at Birkhall.

Now in his piece for Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle claimed that a sour dished on the meeting after a senior staff of Queen spilt the beans to them.

The insider said that Andrew convinced the ailing monarch to restore him as a 'working royal', adding that Andrew was aware he has no hope left if his mother doesn’t rehabilitate him.

Ephraim wrote: “A crucial question posed by Charles was, in the event of Andrew's restoration, which charity would want him?”

