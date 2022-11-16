Beyonce, Adele will face off at Grammys once again

New York: Pop royalty Beyonce and Adele will face off at the Grammys once again, after the music titans released blockbuster albums that vaulted them to the front of the list of 2023 nominees.



Beyonce leads the pack with nine chances to win during the performance-heavy ceremony on February 5 that honors the industry´s best, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar notched eight nods, while Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven each.

Beyonce´s "Renaissance," a pulsating club track collection, will face off with Adele´s introspective, ugly-cry ode "30" in the most prestigious categories -- six years after the British artist shut out Queen Bey´s culture-shaking "Lemonade".

Adele´s sweep left both women in tears, with the crooner calling Beyonce her "idol" and telling the audience her fellow megastar´s paradigm-shifting record should have won.

That contest fueled criticism that the Academy consistently fails to pay Black artists their due.

The 2023 nomination slate sees Beyonce continue on her history-making path: she moved into a tie with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists ever with 88 each.

Already the woman with the most Grammys, Beyonce could overtake classical conductor Georg Solti for the most wins by any artist, with four victories; she´s already tied for second place with music power player Quincy Jones.