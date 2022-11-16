 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
AFP

Beyonce, Adele will face off at Grammys once again

By
AFP

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Beyonce, Adele will face off at Grammys once again
Beyonce, Adele will face off at Grammys once again

New York: Pop royalty Beyonce and Adele will face off at the Grammys once again, after the music titans released blockbuster albums that vaulted them to the front of the list of 2023 nominees.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine chances to win during the performance-heavy ceremony on February 5 that honors the industry´s best, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar notched eight nods, while Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven each.

Beyonce´s "Renaissance," a pulsating club track collection, will face off with Adele´s introspective, ugly-cry ode "30" in the most prestigious categories -- six years after the British artist shut out Queen Bey´s culture-shaking "Lemonade".

Adele´s sweep left both women in tears, with the crooner calling Beyonce her "idol" and telling the audience her fellow megastar´s paradigm-shifting record should have won.

That contest fueled criticism that the Academy consistently fails to pay Black artists their due.

The 2023 nomination slate sees Beyonce continue on her history-making path: she moved into a tie with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists ever with 88 each.

Already the woman with the most Grammys, Beyonce could overtake classical conductor Georg Solti for the most wins by any artist, with four victories; she´s already tied for second place with music power player Quincy Jones.

More From Entertainment:

Real reason why Jennifer Aniston decided to open up about IVF struggles

Real reason why Jennifer Aniston decided to open up about IVF struggles
Jonathan Pryce compares 'The Crown' to 'Game of Thrones'

Jonathan Pryce compares 'The Crown' to 'Game of Thrones'
King Charles III concerned over his 'troublesome past' revisited in 'The Crown'

King Charles III concerned over his 'troublesome past' revisited in 'The Crown'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘snubbed’ by war call to ‘shake it up’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘snubbed’ by war call to ‘shake it up’
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on painful moment his, Georgina Rodriguez son died

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on painful moment his, Georgina Rodriguez son died

Lilibet, Archie wish King Charles a very happy birthday?

Lilibet, Archie wish King Charles a very happy birthday?
Mike Tindall recalls embarrassing moment with Princess Royal on reality show

Mike Tindall recalls embarrassing moment with Princess Royal on reality show
Adele in ‘full-on prep’ mode ahead of Las Vegas shows: ‘She’s in great place’

Adele in ‘full-on prep’ mode ahead of Las Vegas shows: ‘She’s in great place’

Is Elon Musk inspiration for Netflix whodunnit ‘Glass Onion’?

Is Elon Musk inspiration for Netflix whodunnit ‘Glass Onion’?
Prince Andrew’s Giuffre settlement came out of King Charles’ inheritance?

Prince Andrew’s Giuffre settlement came out of King Charles’ inheritance?
King Charles III threw THIS key question at Prince Andrew

King Charles III threw THIS key question at Prince Andrew

Zoe Kravitz says she’s not sure about marriage while dating Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz says she’s not sure about marriage while dating Channing Tatum