'Avengers' roasted Chris Evans 'Sexiest Man Alive' cover

Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Avengers assembled again to roast Chris Evans on his new title of 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People Magazine.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Captain America revealed that the six original actors from The Avengers, i.e., Hemsworth (Thor), Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), used their group text chat and teased the 41-year-old for his PEOPLE cover photo, in which he was flexing his muscles and holding his hands behind his back.

"It very quickly was like, 'What are you doing with your hands back there?'" Hemsworth said. "Downey said he's being arrested. I said it was a beautiful mugshot. Then Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won't repeat."

Per Hemsworth, Renner usually keeps the Avengers group chat "filthy." In 2014, the Thor star was named "sexiest man alive," so he called Evans' title this year a "passing of the torch."

"He's indeed a sexy man," Hemsworth said. "So well done, you know? Thank your parents!"

Evans accepted the award by saying, "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about."

