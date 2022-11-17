 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Jonathan Bennett reacts to Candace Cameron's comment on 'Traditional Marriage'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Jonathan Bennett reacts to Candace Camerons comment on Traditional Marriage

Candace Cameron Bure's statement in a recent interview about keeping the norms of traditional marriage in her network prompted a response from Jonathan Bennett.

In a recent interview, Candace Cameron, who is also a chief creative officer of the Great American Family network, shared that they "will keep traditional marriage at the core," in all of its content.

Weighing in on the comment, Jonathan Bennett spoke to Enews on the red-carpet premiere of Welcome to Chippendales on November 15.

The actor said, "I'm just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie."

He further went on, "I'm just so proud to be on Hallmark channel that's making these movies for everyone, because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone."

The Mean Girls alum, who married Jaymes Vaughan earlier in 2022, is starring in The Holiday Sitter.

The actor shared about his movie, "It is the funniest movie with so much heart and so much humor, And I think the audience is gonna flip out."

The Holliday Sitter is all set to release on Hallmark on December 11.

More From Entertainment:

Mila Kunis 'proud' to see her children being trained by hubby Ashton Kutcher for 5k run

Mila Kunis 'proud' to see her children being trained by hubby Ashton Kutcher for 5k run
Michelle Obama dishes on her family experience during Covid lockdown

Michelle Obama dishes on her family experience during Covid lockdown
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls how Nicholas Hoult soothed her during ‘panic attack’

Anya Taylor-Joy recalls how Nicholas Hoult soothed her during ‘panic attack’
Billy Ray Cyrus starts new chapter with fiancée Firerose: 'She's the real deal'

Billy Ray Cyrus starts new chapter with fiancée Firerose: 'She's the real deal'
Drew Barrymore shares health update after being diagnosed with Covid

Drew Barrymore shares health update after being diagnosed with Covid
Netflix releases trailer of upcoming 'The Swimmers': Check out the release date

Netflix releases trailer of upcoming 'The Swimmers': Check out the release date
Prince William’s loyalty to Wales questioned as he pledges support to English soccer

Prince William’s loyalty to Wales questioned as he pledges support to English soccer
King Charles ‘threatened’ by Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of coronation

King Charles ‘threatened’ by Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of coronation

King Charles ‘not losing sleep’ over Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet

King Charles ‘not losing sleep’ over Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet
Nicola Peltz shares the support she received from husband Brooklyn Beckham at movie premiere

Nicola Peltz shares the support she received from husband Brooklyn Beckham at movie premiere
Will Smith starrer 'Emancipation' trailer released on Apple: Check it out

Will Smith starrer 'Emancipation' trailer released on Apple: Check it out
'SNL' ratings fly high for Dave Chappelle episode, despite strong backlash

'SNL' ratings fly high for Dave Chappelle episode, despite strong backlash