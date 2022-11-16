 
Mila Kunis 'proud' to see her children being trained by hubby Ashton Kutcher for 5k run

Mila Kunis recently mentioned that her husband Ashton Kutcher had started training their children for a five-kilometre run after the actor finished the NYC Marathon earlier this month.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the mother of son, five, and daughter, eight gushed how her both children followed their father’s path and already completed “a half-mile run together”.

“They want to run a 5K and today Ashton started training our kids to run,” said the Black Swan actress during the Family Guy 400th episode celebration.

She added that the “trio had already completed a half-mile run today. It's very cute”.

The New York Times reported that Ashton was able to ran the “26.2-mile Marathon in just under four hours” on November 6.

For the unversed, Mila and Ashton tied the knot in 2015 after they began dating in 2012.

