Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose shares her words about dad's trial against Amber Heard

Lily-Rose, Johnny Depp's daughter, has broken her silence on her father's trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 23-year-old daughter of Depp and Vanessa Paradis recently spoke with Elle about a host of wide-ranging topics, including her father's blockbuster trial against Heard, growing up famous, and her upcoming HBO series, The Idol.

Inevitably, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal spat with ex-wife became a topic of interest during the interview, and when asked why she hasn't weighed in on her father's highly-publicized situation, Lilly smartly responded as saying: "When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."

During the conversation, the French-American actress went on: "I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

Some assumed that for celebrities, everything is up for public discourse, but Depp's sweet daughter made it clear that when it comes to her family, privacy is a priority. Lily also talked about being raised by two famous parents and the public's perception of her.

She continued: "My parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible."

Depp's daughter Lily continued: "I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know."

Depp, who has emerged victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard, recently revealed that the main motive for the trial was clearing the air for the sake of his two children, Lily and Jack.