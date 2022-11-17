Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance

Howard Stern revealed that he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's budding romance.

On the November 15 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Howard Stern reflected on his prediction in September that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski would end up dating after his split with Kim Kardashian.

As per Enews, Howard said, "I think it's f--ing great. I called it. This dude is living the dream and you can get a little bit jealous. He's a funny dude, he's famous, he's rich, he's got big dick energy—everyone knows about his big cock."

The comedian also signaled the Suicide Squad actress to be careful since Pete has been linked with several women since the on-start of his career.

He added that Emily is "a great beauty but at some point, if he f-ks so many women, he's going to start to get the reputation that he's like a bee—he pollinates and then goes."

Howard continued, "You don't want to become the guy who just fucks celebrity girls, so he's got to be careful but he's on a terrific roll—I say right on."

Emily divorced ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 and shares a year-old son with him.

The 31-year-old model cum actress has been back on the dating game and has appeared to go on several dates with Pete.