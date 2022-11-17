Beatrice acted as ‘rainmaker’ in negations over Andrew bombshell interview

Princess Beatrice reportedly played a crucial role in negotiating for Prince Andrew’s bombshell interview as Sam McCalister discussed with Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito at Royally Obsessed.

The producer said that Andrew was joined by his daughter during the bombshell interview. “I'm a meticulous researcher and negotiation seems a simple thing, but it really isn't,” she started.

“[It’s] a million little calibrations, but not one of those calibrations prepared me for that moment when he came around the corner and he goes: ‘Oh, by the way, I hope you don't mind — I brought someone with me.’ And I thought: ‘Lawyer, it's all over.’ Instead, around the corner, Princess Beatrice,” she recalled.

“My view of it was kind of twofold because I knew she was a very, very nice young woman, I knew people who knew her and said she was congenial, easy to deal with and I knew something really important about her…she was very close to the Queen,” she further shared.

Sam said that she assumed that the father and daughter duo would go to the Queen to talk about the interview.

“You can just imagine — from his kind of boisterous personality and how he's perceived to be the favourite son — that he kind of goes: ‘Mum, it's the best idea ever. I must do it.’

“And then the Queen would turn to Princess Beatrice, the sensible one in that situation. I felt that her answer was actually crucial. So that's why I describe her as the rainmaker, because if she would have said no — game over, in my view. I think the Queen would have respected a more circumspect response to us,” she added.