Thursday Nov 17 2022
Was Shakira asked to perform at Fifa World Cup opening show?

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Shakira was never approached by the organizers of the Qatar World Cup despite speculations that the singer has stepped back from her performance citing personal issues.

An insider confirmed to Metro.uk that the Waka Waka hitmaker was “never in talks” to perform at the world's biggest football tournament.

The Columbian singer was bashed over her decision of pulling back from the ceremony by her fans ever since rumours swirl that she will be one of the performers at the upcoming show.

Setting the record straight, the insider shared that the confusion may have been aroused by the organizers of the event creating a list of artists they would want to perform.

Shakira has previously set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the iconic event three times in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

