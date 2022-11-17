Sarah Ferguson told 'distateful photos of Andrew will 'jeopardise' her image

Sarah Ferguson is warned against using Prince Andrew photos on her social media.

Former wife of the Duke of York, who recently melted hearts after sharing photos with late Queen Elizabeth II corgis, is told to tread carefully ahead of posting things on the internet.

Expert Roz Sheldon tells Express.co.uk: "It seems sensible that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife are to care for the late Queen’s corgis as he and his daughters gifted them to the Queen in 2021.

"Public perception of Sarah Ferguson has been pretty solid over the decades. An amicable split from Andrew (without going over-the-top with publicly defending him with his recent scandals) and a responsible co-parent who engages in philanthropic work - Fergie has good stock with the public.

"The cute pictures of the dogs were natural and were positively received on Twitter.

"The public are probably reassured that they are being well cared for by close family (bar one or two negative comments regarding Andrew)," he noted.

Ms Sheldon continued: "Photos or posts of the dogs with Prince Andrew however are a no no.

"It could negatively jeopardise Fergie’s reputation, particularly if it appeared that they were using the dogs to deliberately improve perceptions. This would be extremely distasteful. Andrew should remain out of the public eye," he warned.

