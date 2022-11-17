Prince William hits back at Welsh backlash over support for England at FIFA

file footage

Prince William has seemingly hit back at Welsh criticism over his support for the England soccer team ahead of the FIFA World Cup, despite being the Prince of Wales.

According to The Herald, the Prince of Wales has now voiced out his support for not just England, but also Wales, during a visit to the Welsh Parliament, days after he presented the England squad with their playing numbers in his role as the president of the Football Association.

Talking to Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd in the Welsh Parliament, Prince William said: “I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose.”

“I’ve supported England since I’ve been quite small, but I support Welsh rugby and that’s my kind of way of doing it. I happily support Wales over England in the rugby,” he added.

The comments came soon after Welsh actor Michael Sheen took to Twitter to slam William for exclusively meeting the England football squad in a surprise visit where he wished them luck for the tournament, despite being the Prince of ‘Wales’, a country that will is also competing in FIFA 2022.

Reacting to a video of Prince William from the visit, Sheen tweeted: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable – but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?”