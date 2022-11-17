‘Nastiest’ side to King Charles’ War of the Wales blasted

File Footage

King Charles and Princess Diana’s fights reportedly have a ‘nastier side’ riddled with gaslighting and have been branded the War of the Wales.



Patrick Jephson made these revelations on The Scandal Mongers podcast hosted by royal authors Phil Craig and Andrew Lownie.

He began by showcasing his irritation with how ‘widely accepted’ it is to call Diana ‘mentally unstable’ and weighed in on the ‘nastiest’ aspect of the War of the Wales.

He even went as far as to allege, “Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations.”

The ‘nastiest’ part of it all, however, according to Phil Craig was the ‘briefings’ where King Charles’ staff would help him hide his infidelity and effectively ‘gaslight’ Diana.