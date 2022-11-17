Pete Davidson ‘got to be careful’ of dating ‘celebrity girls’

 
Pete Davidson was warned of romancing famous celebrity girls by Howard Stern while he flaunted that he was the one who predicted that the comedian would next date Emily Ratajkowski.

During his show SiriusXM, Stern advised the former Saturday Night Live star to remain cautious while dating the A-list ladies of Hollywood.

“[Emily] is a great beauty, but at some point, if he (expletive) so many women, he's going to start to get the reputation that he's like a bee — he pollinates and then goes,” the television personality said.

“You don't want to become the guy who just (expletive) celebrity girls, so he's got to be careful, but he's on a terrific roll. I say right on,” he added.

Stern previously played matchmaker for Davidson after he parted ways with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian while gushing about his qualities that attract women.

“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” Stern said on his Howard Stern Show. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski.”

