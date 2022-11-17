 
Brad Pitt looks dashing at 'Babylon' screening amid Ines de Ramon dating rumours

Brad Pitt turned heads with his dapper looks as he was spotted at a special screening of his film Babylon with co-star Margot Robbie in New York City.

The Bullet Train star sent pulses racing with his charming appearance for the screening of the epic period comedy-drama film.

Donning a stylish dark brown suit paired with a white shirt, the Hollywood hunk completed his look with a plaid scarf for the evening.

Pitt looked dapper as he sported aviator-style shades along with brown suede boots while his hair was combed back.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Pitt appeared in high spirits as he walked into the theater for the screening.

The actor’s outing comes after he recently sparked dating rumours with the Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley's ex-wife Ines de Ramon.

Pitt was at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with his new love interest and looked smitten by the health coach while they chatted outside the Orpheum Theatre.

