 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' re-releases in theatres

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with 'Om Shanti Om'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film Om Shanti Om has been re-released in cinemas today, November 17.

The reports revealed that Om Shanti Om’s re-release was a plan initially instigated by Khan’s biggest fan club by the name SRK Universe. The plan came out, soon after the re-release of Shah Rukh’s evergreen film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film set a new outstanding record by earning INR 25 lakh at the box office.

The film is going to be screened once again in theatres in 20 different cities of India including: Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Patna, Bhopal and Ahmedabad.

Om Shanti Om marked as Deepika Padukone’s acting debut in Bollywood. The film was a massive hit. After Farah Khan’s directorial film, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika collaborated in many other phenomenal films namely; Happy New Year, Chennai Express. Now, the duo is all set to star in their next film together Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand.

On the work front, Khan has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. Meanwhile, his next featured film with Deepika and John Abraham is all set to in theatres release on January 25, 2023.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K opposite Prabhas and the Intern with Amitabh Bachchan lined up next, reports IndiaToday.  

