Thursday Nov 17 2022
King Charles praised for swinging his axe

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

King Charles III used his birthday event to warn un-working royals of staying away from the monarchy as he has decided to pay whole respects to the working ones.

The new King's recent decision to appoint Prince Anne and Prince Edward to deputise for him, an apparent snub to his brother Prince Andrew and son Prince Harry, is widely being praised by royal experts and fans.

The King's idea to slim down the monarchy is finally coming to fruition with his recent moves. It seems as the new monarch has began to swing his axe to reshape the monarchy's face.

Prince Andrew was expected to be completely cut off from the Royal Family due to his many recent scandals. But people were curious to know about King Charles' intentions about his son Harry.

Prince Harry was also cut off after King Charles III decided to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to take over from him when he can't fulfil his official duties as king.

Megyn Kelly also weighed in on King Charles' decision to appoint siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward as the monarch's stand-ins for official duties, an unexpected move that was labelled an insult to Prince Harry.

She argued it made sense for the King to choose his brother and sister as they are "active royals" who live in the UK. "Unlike Prince Harry whose out there in Montecito with the Duchess of duplicity."

