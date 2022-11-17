Chris Hemsworth at risk of Alzheimer's disease after undergoing extensive bloodwork on new show

Chris Hemsworth has recently discovered that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease, a degenerative brain condition characterized in part by memory loss.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, promoting his new Disney+ show Limitless on health and fitness, Chris Hemsworth opened up about how the revelation of his health led him to confront his "own mortality."

As per Daily Mail on November 17, Chris Hemsworth had ample bloodwork done for his reality series.

He was told that he is "between eight and 10 times" more likely to develop Alzheimer's than the general population because he is one of only two to three percent of people with two copies of the gene APOE4.

The Thor star shared in the interview, "Yeah, there was an intensity to navigating it. Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it."

Chris added, "We all have this belief that we'll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."

He also said of the news, "For me, the positive of it was like: "Right, if I didn't know this information, I wouldn't have made the changes I made,"' he said.

"I just wasn't aware of any of it, so now I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way," the actor continued.

The 39-year-old is mainly seen in superhero movies, however, Limitless follows him on his journey to push against the limits of what his human body can do.











