Maisie Smith lands in trouble for using phone while driving

Maisie Smith was dubbed as ‘irresponsible’ for putting lives at risk while driving.

The former EastEnders actress, 21, was seen at the wheel of her vehicle while holding her phone in one hand and having a video call with boyfriend Max George in pictures obtained by The Sun.

Onlookers claimed she had been talking to Max, 34 while driving in, a move which has been branded 'completely irresponsible and potentially lethal'.

The comment was made by road safety campaigners and Maisie could potentially face a driving ban as well as a £1,000 fine if she is convicted.

A witness told the publication that Maisie had been shopping in a local Spar while chatting to Max, before returning to her car.

They said: 'When she finished shopping she got into the driver's seat, reversed out and drove off down a main road.

'She was clearly still speaking to Max as she was holding her phone and the steering wheel — and he was on Facetime talking to her.

'It was not a good look. No one can concentrate properly on the road when they're video calling someone.'

Maisie and Max have proved inseparable since they got together over the summer after meeting on their series of Strictly in 2020.

This is not the first time Maisie has acted questionably behind the wheel of a car, in June 2020 she was seen smoking a 'strong-smelling' cigarette as she relaxed in the vehicle with a friend near her Essex home.