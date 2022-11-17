 
Maria B extols Punjab government over Joyland’s ban: Deets inside

Maria B is overjoyed after the Punjab government has imposed a ban on Joyland a day after the censor board of Pakistan gave clearance to the movie's release on November 18.

As soon as this news came out, Pakistani fashion designer took to Instagram story and commended the Punjab government for the ban, stating, “Joyland movie banned in Pakistan until further notice! What a roller coaster… Punjab government!!! You guys rock!!!”

She also thanked the government and added that this decision would give “hope for the future of our children”.

On Wednesday, the censor board of Pakistan gave green signal to the theatrical release of the Saim Sadiq’s movie after being reviewed by the committee on Prime Minister’s order.The board permitted the local screening only after cutting some parts from the movie.

Earlier, the fashion designer expressed her disappointment over its release on IG story.

In the caption, she wrote, “Congratulations Pakistan. Joyland is being released. Our first official transgender movie.”

“At least they cut some parts out… May Allah help us and forgive us.”

For the unversed, Joyland made its debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and won Jury prize.

Meanwhile, this movie will be Pakistan’s first official entry to the Oscars next year.

