Friday Nov 18 2022
Prince Harry mulls quitting £85m deal after fresh snub from Netflix?

Friday Nov 18, 2022

King Charles' younger son Prince Harry has been urged by royal fans and commentators to walk away from his agreement after fresh snub from the streaming giant.

The highly-anticipated Netflix series of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -  rumoured to have been pushed back to 2023 in light of the backlash -  will reportedly hit screens in December amid fury over The Crown. 

Previously, a media outlet reported that the network bosses had become "rattled" by the strong opposition to the series and therefore planned to postpone the fly-on-the-wall series until next year.

Express UK, citing an insider, has now reported: "As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year."

Meghan and Harry, who are already facing backlash for the series five of The Crown, seem to be in trouble after the fresh snub from the streaming giant. 

The Duke has been urged to abandon the multi-million dollar deal for his family. A royal commentator Dan Wootton, who penned him a suggested resignation letter, called on the the royal couple to walk away from their agreement.

There are speculations that Prince Harry is seriously thinking to end his deal, said to be worth £85million, with the streaming giant.

