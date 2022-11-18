 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles confronted Prince Andrew for pestering dying Queen: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

King Charles confronted Prince Andrew for pestering dying Queen: report

King Charles reportedly confronted Prince Andrew after hearing his brother was "persistently lobbying" the ailing Queen for his return to royal life, UK's Daily Express reported.

Andrew, who was known as the favorite child of late Queen Elizabeth, lost his military titles and royal patronages after Virginia Giuffre accused him of raping her when she was young.

Citing a source, Daily Express reported that Andrew is claimed to have "always believed there was a way back" to royal duties and thought he could "still be of value" to the Royal Family.

It said Charles and Andrew are said to have held an early-morning meeting at the King's Birkhall estate in Scotland just days before the Queen’s death.

According to the report, King confirmed the Duke of York's absence from future royal service.

 Ephraim Hardcastle wrote in his Daily Mail column that the meeting was called by Charles after he heard of his brother's pleas to the Queen.

It says: "A source whispers that Charles had been tipped off by the Queen's senior staff that Andrew's persistent lobbying of the ailing monarch to restore him as a 'working royal' was taking its toll.

"Andrew knew that if his mother didn't rehabilitate him then all hope was gone."

More From Entertainment:

Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans 'a dying language' comments

Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans 'a dying language' comments
Freddie Prinze Jr shares secret about his 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr shares secret about his 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why

Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why
Kate Middleton, Prince William's new profile photos add to Harry and Meghan's worries

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new profile photos add to Harry and Meghan's worries
Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘getting paid for doing nothing’

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘getting paid for doing nothing’

Prince Harry mulls quitting £85m deal after fresh snub from Netflix?

Prince Harry mulls quitting £85m deal after fresh snub from Netflix?
Kristen Stewart is all set to make her full-length feature directorial debut

Kristen Stewart is all set to make her full-length feature directorial debut
BLACKPINK Jennie shares the best industry advice she has received

BLACKPINK Jennie shares the best industry advice she has received
Kate Middleton's close aide says good bye to her royal family role

Kate Middleton's close aide says good bye to her royal family role
Amanda Holden stands out in short burgundy ensemble as she departs Heart FM

Amanda Holden stands out in short burgundy ensemble as she departs Heart FM
Jana Kramer clears up about her split with Chris Evans: Find out

Jana Kramer clears up about her split with Chris Evans: Find out