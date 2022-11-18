 
Friday Nov 18 2022
King Charles 'moaning' to Princess Anne as Britain struggles: 'Diana was right'

Friday Nov 18, 2022

King Charles III is breaking down over the burden of his new royal duties as the monarch.

Amid media criticism and hearsay, the 74-year-old has started to believed that he is unfit to be the King and that William should take over.

An insider tells Woman's Day Australia: "Then there's Prince Harry's impending book, right down to him inheriting the throne at a time where Britain hasn't looked this economically bleak in years, he's been very gloomy indeed," acknowledges an insider.

Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla has "sent him off to talk to Anne".

"His sister can get through to Charles even when Camilla can't," confesses the insider.

"It only took a few minutes of Charles moaning that maybe Diana was right and that Prince William should be king instead of him, and maybe he should stand aside, that Anne told him in no uncertain terms to pull himself together."

"Anne has been tasked with reminding him that there has been no one more prepared to be king than him, after decades of being the understudy to their mother's magnificent reign, and that William deserves a few more years of learning the ropes before Charles even thinks of giving up," they noted.

