Friday Nov 18 2022
Prince William not ready to 'reconciliation' as Harry 'cannot live in American exile'

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Prince William has Prince Harry and the Royal Family's best interests at heart.

Royal expert Simon Heffer tells Telegraph that despite William's self-righteous nature, he care about his blood.

Prince William has alleged that he can be “a self-righteous and spoilt little *****”.

Speaking about sources close to Harry, Heffer revealed the Duke of Sussex will not "enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer".

If he decides to come back, Charles will accept Harry with an open heart. William, on the other hand, might not "accept a reconciliation” with his brother.

