Friday Nov 18 2022
Kate Middleton has Prince George, Charlotte followed to school by chickens

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Kate Middleton reportedly handed both her children two chickens to take to school on their first day.

For those unversed, the Cambridge children are currently attending The Lambrook School, which is a private school located on 52 acres in Berkshire.

It hosts a golf course, a swimming pool, and a bee farm and offers a wide array of subjects including; English, Math's, French, Science, Greek, History, Geography, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, Physical Education, Swimming, and Games.

According to InTouch “Kate wanted to get off to a good start with the parents and teachers.”

“It’s not the most extravagant gift, but they can use it for their little learning farm, and she didn’t want to come across as flashy.”

Even a second source chimed in about the move and lauded the Duchess for “how down-to-earth and normal she is.”

“She and Prince William wanted their children’s lives to be as normal as possible, and that’s what they’ve achieved. When she’s not doing public appearances, Kate’s life is actually quite mundane. She may be a princess, but she’s really just an ordinary mum.”

