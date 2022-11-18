 
BTS' Jin breaks sales record with 'The Astronaut': Report

BTS' Jin creates history as solo artist with their collab album The Astronaut.

On November 18, Soompi reported that artist agency Big Hit Music announced that Jin's first solo album The Astronaut sales surpassed more than one million copies.

The Astronaut sold an outstanding total of 1,024,382 copies, according to Gaon Chart) data and become the third solo artist in K-pop history to sell over one million copies of an album.

After this latest achievement, Jin ties with Lim Young Woong’s I'm Hero and EXO’s Baekhyun’s Bambi.

For those unversed, The Astronaut is the first collab album by BTS member Jin which was released on October 28, 2022.

The music album has scored great success on many popular music streaming platforms and charts since its release.

