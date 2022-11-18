 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton branded ‘social climber’ by Prince William’s friends

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton was reportedly branded a ‘social climber’ by friends of Prince William when she first met the royal at college.

The Princess of Wales first met her prince charming in William all the way back in 2001 at university, and as per reports, their relationship was frequently looked down upon by members of British aristocracy.

According to Express UK, Kate and her younger sister Pippa Middleton, were often called the ‘Wisteria Sisters’ by acquaintances of the royal family, an attempt at calling them ‘social climbers’ only using Prince William for his prestige; wisteria is also known as ‘climbing plant’.

A source close to Prince William also told The Daily Mail back in 2007 that Kate was called ‘wisteria’ because people thought of her as “highly decorative, terribly fragrant, with a ferocious ability to climb.”

Despite people not having faith in their relationship, Kate and Prince William ended up getting married in 2011 and have now been married for more than a decade with three children. 

