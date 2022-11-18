Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon talk about the wage gap issues faced by women in Bollywood in a recent interview. Varun told Kriti she is not the first one to take a stand on this issue, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Varun Dhawan said that he fully agrees with Kriti on the fact that women face huge wage issues in Bollywood where they are offered an unfair amount of money for their work.

Varun said, "100 percent. I fully agree with her that it does happen with women, when it comes to remuneration, there is suddenly a problem. That’s occurred. But I know a lot of my female co-stars, who are now much happier with the way remunerations are being given out in films.”

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Bhediya in which Varun and Kriti will be working together.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.