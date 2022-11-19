Meghan and Harry's relationship with royal family about to end?

 
entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries is reportedly releasing on Netflix before the Christmas.

The highly-anticipated show directed by helmed Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, will premiere on Netflix this December.

It is happening sooner than people thought.  The streaming giant did not responded to E!'s request for comment.

Markle and Harry in 2020, acknowledged the docuseries for the first time in October.

The Duchess of Sussex told  Variety about how much she admired Garbus.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I've long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Meghan said of the director. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Previously, the couple had only confirmed a documentary on the Invictus Games. 

The upcoming docuseries was reportedly edited on the request of the couple after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The couple has been criticized for signing a multi million dollars deal with Netflix.

Some people think Meghan and Harry's future relations with the royal family depends on the content of their docuseries and Harry's upcoming memoir.


