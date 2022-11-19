 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde split after two years, insider reveals

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde split after two years, insider reveals
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde split after two years, insider reveals

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have gone their separate way after being together for almost two years.

According to People Magazine, multiple sources confirmed to the outlet about the split and that the couple is 'taking a break.'. 

“He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source told the outlet. “It's a very amicable decision.”

The source cited the that the pair has different priorities at the moment and the two were going to stay apart for a long time.

“They're still very close friends,” the source shared.

“Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” added a friend.

The As It Was crooner is currently on tour and will be headed abroad for his Love on Tour shows.

The Don’t Worry Darling director was also spotted at Styles’ Harryween concert in Los Angeles on October 31. In late September, the two were photographed kissing on the street in New York City.

According to Page Six, the two remain good friends. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source told the outlet exclusively. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids,” the source explained. “This is the right thing for both of them.”

Asked why Wilde took her children — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — to the show, the first insider noted to Page Six, “They’re friends, you’ll still see them together.”

The pair was first linked in January 2021 after they were photographed holding hands while attending a friend's wedding, detailed People Magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski is 'non stop' talking to Pete Davidson in 'chill' relationship

Emily Ratajkowski is 'non stop' talking to Pete Davidson in 'chill' relationship
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are not dating: report

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are not dating: report

Princess Diana's biographer showers praises on Elizabeth Debicki

Princess Diana's biographer showers praises on Elizabeth Debicki

Meghan and Harry's relationship with royal family about to end?

Meghan and Harry's relationship with royal family about to end?

The Rock gives Samoa morale-boosting warcry ahead of League World Cup final

The Rock gives Samoa morale-boosting warcry ahead of League World Cup final
Jungkook of BTS megastars arrives in Qatar?

Jungkook of BTS megastars arrives in Qatar?

Taylor Swift hits out at 'excruciating' Ticketmaster tour chaos

Taylor Swift hits out at 'excruciating' Ticketmaster tour chaos
HBO reveals whether 'The White Lotus' will have a third season

HBO reveals whether 'The White Lotus' will have a third season
RM amazes the panelists with his smart wordplay in the trailer of upcoming show

RM amazes the panelists with his smart wordplay in the trailer of upcoming show
Anya Taylor-Joy confesses she was ‘bullied’ at school over her ‘looks’

Anya Taylor-Joy confesses she was ‘bullied’ at school over her ‘looks’
Brendan Fraser all praise for The Whale co-star Sadie Sink

Brendan Fraser all praise for The Whale co-star Sadie Sink
Christina Ricci opens up on witnessing Ukraine war during Wednesday’s filming

Christina Ricci opens up on witnessing Ukraine war during Wednesday’s filming