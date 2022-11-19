Jason Momoa reacts to ex Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz PDA photo

Jason Momoa reacts to ex-wife Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz PDA photo

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz, two of Lisa Bonet's exes, had a sweet exchange online on account of her birthday.

On November 18th, 2022, Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet PDA-filled photo on Instagram, marking the 55th birthday of his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. In the black and white image, he, 58, and daughter Zoë Kravitz, 33, were both kissing Lisa on the cheek.

Lenny captioned the photo, “Happy birthday mama…..”

Underneath the photo, Jason Momoa, who recently split from Bonnet, commented on the adorable family moment with six red heart emojis. Moreover, Lenny also responded to Momoa with a red heart and a raised fist emoji.

According to HollywoodLife, the unlikely pair also went viral earlier this year when they went on a mutual motorcycle ride together. The two shared a laugh in the playful pic, with them both on their bikes. “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Jason captioned the image.

Lenny was previously married to Lisa, while Jason is currently estranged from the Cosby Show alum as the pair continue to work out their divorce.

Lenny and Lisa tied the knot back in 1987, welcoming daughter Zoë the following year. After six years of marriage, the couple split in 1993, but remained close publicly and privately as they co-parented their only child.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in October 2020, Lenny opened up the bond he shared with his ex-wife. “We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way. We created such an exceptional human being. I’m so proud to be Zoë’s dad and that God saw it fit for us to all experience each other. It’s been the most beautiful gift.”

On his friendship with Momoa, Lenny has expressed in many interviews that he loves the Aquaman star. In an interview with Men’s Health in November 2020, he shared, “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate. As far as Jason and I? Literally, the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude’.”